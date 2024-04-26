New format and fixtures for Sabah

The fixtures of the matches of Sabah's U-19 team, which will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Youth League, will be determined.

Idman.biz reports that the draw for the Champions Road of the 2024/25 season, which will be held in a new format, will be held on September 3.

The ceremony will take place in Nyon, Switzerland. Unlike previous years, the Champions road will consist of 3 stages instead of 2. The opponent of Sabah in the first round, as well as the teams it can face in other stages, will be known.

The matches of the first round of the tournament, in which Sabah will play in the Youth League for the first time in its history, will be held on September 18 and October 2. The 2nd round will take place on October 23 and November 6, and the 3rd stage will take place on November 27 and December 11.

If Sabah wins three rounds, it will advance to the 1/16 finals. 22 teams from the Champions League and 10 teams from the Champions League will compete in this round.

It should be noted that Sabah defeated Kapaz 5:0 in yesterday's home match of the XXXI round of the Youth League and officially won the championship with 2 rounds left.

Idman.biz