24 April 2024
EN

Carlos Tevez was hospitalized

Football
News
24 April 2024 12:44
The Argentine former striker, Carlos Tevez, was hospitalized in Buenos Aires.

Idman.biz reports that it was caused by chest pains of the veteran football player.

It was announced that Tevez’s health, which has already been examined, is satisfactory. However, the attacker himself has not yet spoken about it.

It should be noted that Tevez played in Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus as a football player. In addition to being a three-time English champion, the striker is a Champions League winner and a two-time Italian champion.

Idman.biz

