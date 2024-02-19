19 February 2024
Mahir Mammadov announced that he will leave the AFFA Executive Committee

19 February 2024 16:40
Mahir Mammadov announced that he will leave the AFFA Executive Committee

AFFA Executive Committee member Mahir Mammadov will leave the institution.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the functionary himself, who is also the president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

In his statement to journalists, Mammadov said that he does not intend to take part in the new executive committee of the AFFA, which will be elected at the Report-Election Conference: "Taking into account the level of Azerbaijani chess, the tasks set by the state and the importance of the work ahead of us, including the increase in the burden of chess, the development of talents, all this gives me confidence that in the future I will focus all my public work on chess. Therefore, I would like not to be in the new staff of AFFA. Even if someone from the old ones is selected, the staff will be new in any case. I have an unequivocal intention to go."

It should be noted that AFFA's Report-Election Conference is expected to be held in March.

Idman.biz

