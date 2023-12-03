3 December 2023
EN

The prize of the European Championship has decreased by 40 million euros

Euro 2024
News
3 December 2023 15:56
The prize of the European Championship has decreased by 40 million euros

The prize fund of EURO-2024 will amount to 331 million euros.

Idman.biz reports that this number is 40 million less than the tournament 4 years ago.

In a statement issued by UEFA, it was stated that the national teams will earn 9.25 million euros for participating in the tournament. Each win in the group stage will be worth 1 million euros, and a draw will be worth 500,000 euros. 1/8 finalists will receive 1.5 million euros, and ¼ finalists will receive 2.5 million euros.

The teams that reach the semi-finals of EURO-2024 will earn 4 million. The finalist of the European Championship will receive 5 million euros, and the winner will receive 8 million euros. The winner of the tournament can earn a maximum of 28.25 million.

It should be noted that the prize fund of the final stage of EURO-2024 was 371 million euros.

Idman.biz

Related news

EURO-24: Unlucky "11"
26 November 10:54
Euro 2024

EURO-24: Unlucky "11"

The list of unlucky players who will not be able to go to EURO-2024 has been announced. Idman.biz reports that the leaders of the leading clubs of the continent were included in the "11" determined by "ESPN". EURO-2024, which will be held in Germany, will start on June 14 and end on July 14 next year. Unlucky "11"

EURO-2024: Italy, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have three qualifications
21 November 09:00
World football

EURO-2024: Italy, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have three qualifications

Today, the matches of three groups will be held in the EURO-2024 qualifying
Vagif Javadov: "A foreign head coach should come to the national team" - INTERVIEW
20 November 16:44
Azerbaijan football

Vagif Javadov: "A foreign head coach should come to the national team" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Vagif Javadov, a former football player of Azerbaijan's national team, to Idman.biz
EURO-2024: Serbia qualified for the European Championship - VIDEO
20 November 09:00
World football

EURO-2024: Serbia qualified for the European Championship - VIDEO

The final round of the EURO-2024 Qualifiers has started
Gianni De Biasi: "They did their best"
20 November 00:35
Azerbaijan football

Gianni De Biasi: "They did their best"

"As I said before the match, a tough game was waiting for us. And so it happened."
EURO-2024 Qualifiers: 5 goals with a clean sheet - VIDEO
19 November 23:00
Azerbaijan football

EURO-2024 Qualifiers: 5 goals with a clean sheet - VIDEO

Today, the last match of Azerbaijan has been played in the EURO-2024 qualifying

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.
Conference League: "Fenerbahce" dropped 6 and "Besiktas" 5 balls
1 December 09:00
World football

Conference League: "Fenerbahce" dropped 6 and "Besiktas" 5 balls

Today, the games of the 5th round of the Conference League were held