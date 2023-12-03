The prize of the European Championship has decreased by 40 million euros

The prize fund of EURO-2024 will amount to 331 million euros.

Idman.biz reports that this number is 40 million less than the tournament 4 years ago.

In a statement issued by UEFA, it was stated that the national teams will earn 9.25 million euros for participating in the tournament. Each win in the group stage will be worth 1 million euros, and a draw will be worth 500,000 euros. 1/8 finalists will receive 1.5 million euros, and ¼ finalists will receive 2.5 million euros.

The teams that reach the semi-finals of EURO-2024 will earn 4 million. The finalist of the European Championship will receive 5 million euros, and the winner will receive 8 million euros. The winner of the tournament can earn a maximum of 28.25 million.

It should be noted that the prize fund of the final stage of EURO-2024 was 371 million euros.

Idman.biz