17 June 2024
EN

Euro 2024
News
17 June 2024 14:10
21
A record from Southgate

Gareth Southgate started the fight with the English national team for the 4th time in the final stage.

Idman.biz reports that the expert repeated the team's record in this indicator.

Until then, only Walter Winterbottom led the Three Lions in 4 major tournaments. The latter was "behind the wheel" of the team in WC-1950, WC-1954, WC-1958 and WC-1962.

Southgate also led the team in WC-2018, EURO-2020, WC-2022. England started all the tournaments under his leadership with victory. Having defeated Tunisia 2:1 (WC-2018), Croatia (EURO-2020) 1:0, and Iran 6:1 (WC-2022), the British defeated Serbia by one goal in EURO-2024.

It should be noted that Southgate is England's record holder in the number of games in the final stages - 20 matches.

Idman.biz

