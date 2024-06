The first round in group D of EURO-2024 will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that the fourth game day will end in Düsseldorf.

France, which is one of the favorites of the championship, will play its first match. Didier Deschamps' men will face Austria.

The game will start at 23:00 Baku time.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 17, Group D

23:00. Austria - France

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain)

Düsseldorf. Düsseidorf Arena

Idman.biz