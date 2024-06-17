17 June 2024
British clean sheet record

Euro 2024
17 June 2024 09:22
The English team left the field without conceding a goal in the group match for the 5th time in a row.

Idman.biz reports that the team that won against Serbia with a score of 1:0 has signed the record of the tournament.

The clean streak of the British started from EURO-2016. England, who played a draw with Slovakia (0:0) in the last match of the group stage of that tournament, kept their goal intact in the group stage of EURO-2020. They won against Croatia (1:0) and the Czech Republic (1:0), and they did not score against Scotland (0:0).

It should be noted that Gareth Southgate's team will play their next match in the European Championship against Denmark on June 20.

