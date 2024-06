The fight will start in group C of EURO-2024 organized in Germany.

Idman.biz reports that Slovenia and Denmark will meet.

The meeting will be held in Stuttgart. The match will start at 20:00 Baku time.

It should be noted that England and Serbia will face each other in the other match of the group to be held today.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 16, Group C

20:00. Slovenia - Denmark

Referee: Sandro Scharer (Switzerland)

Stuttgart. Stuttgart Arena

Idman.biz