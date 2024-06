The first round of the group stage of EURO-2024 continues.

Idman.biz reports that the match in Group D will start today.

Poland and the Netherlands will meet in the first match. This match will take place in Hamburg.

Note that the next match of the group will be held tomorrow.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 16, Group D

17:00. Poland - Netherlands

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

Hamburg. Volksparkstadion

