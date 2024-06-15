First the Netherlands, 21 years later Germany

After 20 years and 7 months, Scotland, who met Germany in the opening match of EURO-2024, conceded 5 or more goals in an official match.

Idman.biz reports that the last time the British lost such a painful defeat was in November 2003.

In the qualifying match of EURO-2004, almost 21 years ago, the Netherlands defeated the Scots - 6:0. After that, although the "tartan army" conceded so many goals once again, the meeting with the USA in May 2012 (1:5) was a friendly match.

Note that Scotland will face Switzerland in the next round.

Idman.biz