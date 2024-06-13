Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

The favorites of EURO-2024 have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants.

The main candidate for the championship in Germany is France. England is third in the list, followed by Portugal.

Brother Turkiye team is 13th in the table. Albania took the last place.

1. France

2. Portugal

3. England

4. Germany

5. Spain

6. Belgium

7. Italy

8. Croatia

9. Netherlands

10. Austria

11. Denmark

12. Ukraine

13. Turkiye

14. Switzerland

15. Scotland

16. Hungary

17. Slovakia

18. Serbia

19. Poland

20. Czech Republic

21. Slovenia

22. Georgia

23. Romania

24. Albania

Idman.biz