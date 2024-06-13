13 June 2024
Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

Euro 2024
13 June 2024 17:50
2
The favorites of EURO-2024 have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants.

The main candidate for the championship in Germany is France. England is third in the list, followed by Portugal.

Brother Turkiye team is 13th in the table. Albania took the last place.

1. France
2. Portugal
3. England
4. Germany
5. Spain
6. Belgium
7. Italy
8. Croatia
9. Netherlands
10. Austria
11. Denmark
12. Ukraine
13. Turkiye
14. Switzerland
15. Scotland
16. Hungary
17. Slovakia
18. Serbia
19. Poland
20. Czech Republic
21. Slovenia
22. Georgia
23. Romania
24. Albania

Idman.biz

