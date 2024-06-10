Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. The competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14, will start this week.
This week we will look at the last - Group F teams. Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the favorites not only of the group but also of the championship.
The best of the qualifying round
The Portuguese national team was the only team that did not lose points in the qualifying round. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team have won all 10 matches. This shows that the ageless superstar will go to the championship, which he will participate in at the age of 39, with the desire to win the title. Seleção, which already qualified for Germany in the VII round, was one of the first three teams to win a ticket to EURO-2024. The students of Roberto Marines did not calm down after that and scored victories. The team scored 36 goals in 10 matches and conceded only 2 balls. It should be noted that Ronaldo scored 10 goals and Bruno Fernandes scored 6 goals. It is true that the "Chosen Ones" did not see a serious opponent in the qualifying stage. Slovakia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Liechtenstein were just "easy fodder" for the Portuguese. It is expected that the Pyrenees will have no difficulty in the group with Turkiye, Czech Republic and Georgia.
Former champions
Portugal made their debut in the European championships quite late - in 1984. Seleção, which advanced to the semi-finals in its first attempt, became a permanent participant in the competition starting from EURO-1996. Participating in the last 8 championships, the Pyrenees have played in the finals twice. The champion of EURO-2016 will try to return the title he lost three years ago. The team that won silver 20 years ago advanced to the semi-finals in 2000 and 2012. Playing in the 1/4 finals twice more, Portugal stopped the fight early only once. Three years ago, Seleção stumbled in the 1/8 finals.
Group matches of the Portuguese national team:
June 18. Portugal - Czech Republic
June 22. Turkiye - Portugal
June 26. Georgia - Portugal
It should be noted that group F meetings will be held in 4 different cities - Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund, and Leipzig.
Vugar Kheyrullayev
