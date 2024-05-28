29 May 2024
Azerbaijan's opposing team has announced its squad for EURO-2024

Euro 2024
News
28 May 2024 18:00
22
Slovakia, the rival of the Azerbaijan national team in the UEFA Nations League, has announced its squad for EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that 32 players were included in the initial list.

Before the championship, Slovakia will play a friendly match against Wales on June 4 in San Marino and five days later. After that, the final squad will be determined.

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle, England), Marek Rodak (Fulham, England), Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution, USA), Dominik Takac (Spartak);

Defenders: Peter Pekarik (Hertha, Germany), Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana, Italy), Denis Vavro (Copenhagen, Denmark), Milan Skriniar (PSG, France), Adam Obert (Cagliari, Italy), David Hancko (Feyenoord, Netherlands), Vernon De Marco (Hatta, UAE), Michal Tomic (Slavia, Czech Republic), Sebastian Koša (Spartak, Slovakia), Matus Kmet (Trencin);

Midfielders: Jakub Kadak (Luzern, Switzerland), Matus Bero (Bochum, Germany), Tomas Rigo (Banik, Czech Republic), Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk, Belgium), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli, Italy) ), Ondrej Duda (Verona, Italy), Dominik Holly (Japlones, Czech Republic), Laszlo Benes (Hamburger, Germany), Juraj Kucka (Slovan);

Forwards: David Duris (Ascoli, Italy), Tomas Suslov (Verona, Italy), Ivan Schranz (Slavia, Czech Republic), Robert Bozenik (Boavista, Portugal), Robert Polievko (Dukla, Czech Republic) ), Leo Sauer(Feyenoord, Netherlands), Lukas Haraslin (Sparta, Czech Republic), David Strelec (Slovakia), Ljubomir Tupta (Liberets);

Substitutes: Lubomir Belko (Zilina), Richard Ludha (Teplice, Czech Republic), Tomas Nemcik (Rosenborg, Norway), Peter Pokorny (Slask, Poland), Erik Jirka (Viktoria, Czech Republic) , Adrian Kapralik (Gornik, Poland), Tomasz Bobcek (Lechia, Poland), Erik Prekop (Bohemians, Czech Republic), Adam Zrelak (Warta, Poland), Marek Bartos (Zeleziarne Podbrezova), Artur Gajdos (Trencin).

It should be noted that the continental championship in Germany will start on June 14.

Idman.biz

