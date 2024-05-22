Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 23 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group C. It is wrong to write off Slovenia in the group where England is the favorite and Denmark is ambitious.

License in the end

The Balkans did not pass the qualification stage easily. The Slovenian national team fought Denmark, Finland and Kazakhstan until the last round. Matjaz Kek’s players achieved their dream in the last match at home. Jan Oblak and his team, who lost in Finland and received only 1 point from the Danes, won the decisive match against Kazakhstan. The victory in the last round was enough for the 2nd place, which gave a direct qualification.

24 years of longing ended

Slovenia will play in the European Championship for the second time in their history. The first such success was in the last millennium. In EURO-2000, Zlatko Zahovic's team drew 2 times in the group, but could not win this round. After 24 years, Slovenia, which will be among the strongest on the continent, also participated in the world championships. Attempts in 2002 and 2010 were unsuccessful. The team failed to get out of the group in both World Cups. Having spent the first two seasons of the League of Nations in the C division, Slovenia barely maintained its position after being promoted to "B".

Oblak and his friends

Jan Oblak is the main star of the Slovenian national team. The goalkeeper, who has been repeatedly chosen as the best goalkeeper of LaLiga, is the main savior of the team. But it will be clear in Germany how useful it will be in the final stage. In the group where England is the clear favorite, the main fight will be for the second place. Matjaz Kek's team will play its first match against Denmark, which it knows well from the qualifying stage. Next, the duel with Serbia, which they know from the former Yugoslavia, could be decisive. Before the match against England, it is important to realize the dream of the 1/8 final. Because it would be wrong to hope to meet the creators of football.

Slovenia national team group matches:

June 16. Slovenia - Denmark

June 20. Slovenia - Serbia

June 25. England - Slovenia

It should be noted that group C meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Stuttgart.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

