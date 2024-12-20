Nazim "Black Wolf" Sadykhov’s fight in Las Vegas to be the second most significant of the night

The UFC Fight Night, scheduled for February 15 in Las Vegas, USA, continues to expand with Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Nazim Sadykhov set to compete.

The 30-year-old fighter, who resides in the USA, will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim, Idman.biz reports.

This will be the second most important fight of the evening, with the main event featuring Jared Cannonier (USA) against Gregory Rodrigues (Brazil).

So far, 12 fighters have been confirmed for the event, though the list is expected to grow.

Sadykhov’s last fight took place on November 11 of last year at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faced Russian Vyacheslav Borshchov. The three-round contest ended in a draw, according to the judges' decision.

Idman.biz