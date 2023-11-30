Top NBA trade candidates for the 2023-24 season

Including Gordon Hayward, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith there are trade candidates from each team.

According to HoopsHype Idman.biz reports 10 of the trade candidates:

Charlotte: Gordon Hayward

Multiple playoff-caliber teams have called Charlotte to gauge Gordon Hayward’s trade availability. Charlotte is focused on getting healthy and competing for a playoff spot now. However, If Charlotte remains on the outside of the Play-In picture, the Hornets could give No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller more minutes at small forward by moving on from Hayward, who turns 34 years old in March.

Indiana: Buddy Hield and TJ McConnell

The Indiana Pacers want to keep guard Buddy Hield and have a high asking price for teams interested in acquiring him.

Brooklyn: Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith

Spencer Dinwiddie, who became the third Net in franchise NBA history with 1,500 or more assists and 500 or more threes, joining Jason Kidd and Vince Carter, is among the names to keep an eye on in the coming months. Point guard TJ McConnell is another player rival executives seeking help in the backcourt are monitoring. McConnell is on the books for $8.7 million this season, and $5 million of his $9.3 million salary is guaranteed next season.

Atlanta: De’Andre Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks continue to monitor Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as a potential trade target after attempting to acquire him during the offseason

Chicago: Zach LaVine

Time appears to be running out for Chicago’s core to figure it out. Two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine has been the hottest name in trade rumors, with both he and the Bulls open to a potential trade, per The Athletic. LaVine – owed $178 million through the 2026-27 season, which includes a player option – has been linked to the 76ers, Lakers, Heat and Kings. The Knicks also called to express exploratory interest in LaVine.

Cleveland: Isaac Okoro

Cleveland will have to make a decision on former No. 5 overall pick Isaac Okoro, with restricted free agency looming in the summer of 2024.

Dallas: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Richaun Holmes

Tim Hardaway Jr. would likely be among the trade candidates, given his production as one of the top bench scorers this season and tradeable salary ($17.9 million). With a surplus of big men on the roster, Richaun Holmes and Maxi Kleber could also become frontcourt trade candidates in the months to come.



Denver: Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday – a veteran 3-and-D player who has played sparingly for most of this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in July – made the list should Denver want to trade him for a future second-round pick theoretically.

Detroit: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Monte Morris, Joe Harris, Killian Hayes

Bojan Bogdanovic is the top trade target playoff-caliber teams are eying. The Pistons passed on trading Bogdanovic for two first-round picks from a contender last season, There’s no shortage of veteran role players who could be on the trading block for the Pistons this upcoming season, including Alec Burks and Monte Morris, most prominently. Former three-point contest champion Joe Harris is also in the final year of his contract at $19.93 million and will need to show he’s healthy for playoff-caliber teams eying shooting. Killian Hayes is a name to watch on the trade market after starting to begin the season and returning to a reserve role.



Golden State: Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody

Chris Paul is on the books for $30.8 million this season, and his salary for next season is non-guaranteed. Forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody also remain coveted around the league.

Idman.biz