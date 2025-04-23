NBA’s ties with betting companies: What do players think?

A recent anonymous survey conducted by The Athletic has revealed mixed reactions from NBA players regarding the league’s partnerships with betting companies and casinos.

The NBA has maintained official sponsorship deals with major sportsbooks such as FanDuel and DraftKings since 2021, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, several individual teams have signed agreements with casino operators.

The survey involved 150 NBA players who were asked a single question:

“Is the NBA’s partnership with gambling companies good or bad for the league?”

46% expressed a negative view, citing concerns that constant betting advertisements are encouraging gambling addiction among fans. Some also mentioned receiving threats from bettors after games, particularly following losses.

34% supported the partnerships, arguing that they bring significant revenue to the league and help expand its global reach.

12% had a neutral stance, while 8% were undecided.

As the NBA continues to deepen its relationship with the sports betting industry, these insights reveal the complex dynamics players face both on and off the court.

Idman.biz