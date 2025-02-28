Climbing ranks despite defeats – FIBA Rankings Update

The latest FIBA rankings for men’s national basketball teams have been released, bringing an unexpected rise for Azerbaijan’s national team.

Azerbaijan has climbed three spots in the global rankings, now sitting at 113th place with 75.9 points, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of Tahir Bakhshiyev, the team lost both of its recent matches, to Kosovo (73-81), and lost to Ireland (64-79), in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers.

Despite these defeats, Azerbaijan benefited from other teams’ bigger setbacks, allowing them to move up in the rankings.

Among European nations, Azerbaijan holds the 44th position. Meanwhile, the United States remains the world’s top-ranked team with 840.1 points.

Idman.biz