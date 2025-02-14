Absheron parts ways with American player

Absheron basketball club has parted ways with Jaja Davis.
The club’s press service announced that Davis’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.
The American player joined the Baku-based team last year.
Idman.biz
Absheron basketball club has parted ways with Jaja Davis.
The club’s press service announced that Davis’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.
The American player joined the Baku-based team last year.
Idman.biz
Shaquille O’Neal left fans stunned during a live broadcast of Inside the NBA on Thursday night
Ordu’s American player expressed confidence in his team’s pursuit of the top position in Group B
A look at the potential creation of a European basketball league led by American interests
Eli Lawrence shares his experience and goals with Sumgayit
The head coach of Azerbaijan’s women’s basketball team, Evren Alkaya, shared his thoughts on the team’s performance in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers
The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today
Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
The Azerbaijani forward is preparing for a career move