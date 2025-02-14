14 February 2025
EN

Absheron parts ways with American player

Basketball
News
14 February 2025 15:16
14
Absheron parts ways with American player

Absheron basketball club has parted ways with Jaja Davis.

The club’s press service announced that Davis’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.

The American player joined the Baku-based team last year.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shaquille O’Neal shocks fans with explosive rant on TNT: "We’re getting fired anyway!"
10:39
Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal shocks fans with explosive rant on TNT: "We’re getting fired anyway!"

Shaquille O’Neal left fans stunned during a live broadcast of Inside the NBA on Thursday night
Isaiah Pope: “I believe we will secure a playoff spot”
13 February 14:10
Basketball

Isaiah Pope: “I believe we will secure a playoff spot”

Ordu’s American player expressed confidence in his team’s pursuit of the top position in Group B
Turkish clubs not invited to new NBA-Europe League?
12 February 17:14
Basketball

Turkish clubs not invited to new NBA-Europe League?

A look at the potential creation of a European basketball league led by American interests

American basketball player: "I enjoy life in Sumgayit"
12 February 15:16
Basketball

American basketball player: "I enjoy life in Sumgayit"

Eli Lawrence shares his experience and goals with Sumgayit

Head coach of national women’s basketball team: "Facing such high-level opponents was a surprise for us"
11 February 18:13
Basketball

Head coach of national women’s basketball team: "Facing such high-level opponents was a surprise for us"

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s women’s basketball team, Evren Alkaya, shared his thoughts on the team’s performance in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers
Dončić shines in debut, Lakers beat Jazz 132-113 - VIDEO
11 February 11:35
Basketball

Dončić shines in debut, Lakers beat Jazz 132-113 - VIDEO

Slovenian star Luka Dončić made an impressive debut for the Lakers, scoring 14 points

Most read

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end
12 February 14:51
Football

Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end

The Azerbaijani forward is preparing for a career move

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts
12 February 13:29
Football

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts

The IFFHS has provided a report featuring statistical facts