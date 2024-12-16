16 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings

Basketball
News
16 December 2024 16:21
11
Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings

The FIBA rankings for men's basketball national teams have been released.

The Azerbaijan national basketball team is ranked 116th globally with 74.7 points, Idman.biz reports.

In Europe, our team stands at 44th place. Compared to the previous rankings, Azerbaijani basketball players have dropped 12 spots.

The team has experienced the most significant decline. Among the teams with the biggest drops, Tahiti fell by 8 spots, Luxembourg by 7, and both Guam and Albania dropped 5 positions each.

This decline is mainly attributed to the losses in the first qualifying round of the 2027 World Cup's European zone. Our team lost to Ireland 67-91 and Switzerland 55-85.

The United States leads the ranking with 839 points, ahead of 160 teams.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ordu Head coach prepares for challenging match against Sheki
12:25
Basketball

Ordu Head coach prepares for challenging match against Sheki

"The game ahead will be tough. Sheki is a well-formed team with good players"
Sumgayit coaches swap roles in new leadership change
10:50
Basketball

Sumgayit coaches swap roles in new leadership change

There has been a change in the coaching staff of the Sumgayit basketball club
New NBA record set for three-point shots
10:38
Basketball

New NBA record set for three-point shots

A new NBA record for three-point shots was established during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks

Lankaran head coach: "Unfortunately, we are not able to do this yet"
14 December 16:57
Basketball

Lankaran head coach: "Unfortunately, we are not able to do this yet"

The specialist commented on the match they lost to Ganja with a score of 66:94
Another separation in Lankaran
14 December 12:45
Basketball

Another separation in Lankaran

It was the 2nd separation in the team
Absheron head coach Erhan Toker: "If we keep going like this, it will be good"
13 December 18:08
Basketball

Absheron head coach Erhan Toker: "If we keep going like this, it will be good"

He was commenting on their victory against NTD with a score of 89-75 in the 6th round of the Azerbaijani Basketball League

Most read

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop
14 December 09:17
Football

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop

The updated transfer values for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been revealed
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

Former national football player was elected the country's president
14 December 15:52
Football

Former national football player was elected the country's president

Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29
He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place