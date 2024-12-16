Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings

The FIBA rankings for men's basketball national teams have been released.

The Azerbaijan national basketball team is ranked 116th globally with 74.7 points, Idman.biz reports.

In Europe, our team stands at 44th place. Compared to the previous rankings, Azerbaijani basketball players have dropped 12 spots.

The team has experienced the most significant decline. Among the teams with the biggest drops, Tahiti fell by 8 spots, Luxembourg by 7, and both Guam and Albania dropped 5 positions each.

This decline is mainly attributed to the losses in the first qualifying round of the 2027 World Cup's European zone. Our team lost to Ireland 67-91 and Switzerland 55-85.

The United States leads the ranking with 839 points, ahead of 160 teams.

