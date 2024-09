NTD Basketball Club, which is preparing for the new season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, experienced 5 separations.

The press service of the club released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The expiring contracts of local players Rashid Abbasov and internationals Griffin Ramme, Eysan Wiley, Jared Small and Daniel Westbrook (each representing the USA) have not been extended.

NTD, which represented Khachmaz last season, will represent Baku in the new season.

Idman.biz