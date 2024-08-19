19 August 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national teams in the European Cup - CALENDAR

Basketball
News
19 August 2024 12:15
24
Azerbaijani national team will compete in the European Cup in the 3x3 type of basketball.

The competition will be held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, from August 22 to 25, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani women's national team will start the fight first. Azerbaijan team will face the teams of Spain and Austria. Azerbaijan national team, which will play its first game on August 22, will face Spain at 15:40 Baku time and Austria at 19:15.

The opponents of Azerbaijani men's basketball players in the group will be Austria and the Netherlands. Azerbaijan national team will play group games on August 23. Azerbaijan team will meet the Netherlands at 15:40 Baku time and Austria at 19:15.

The two best teams in each group will qualify for the quarter finals.

Idman.biz

