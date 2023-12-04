5 December 2023
Gurban Gurbanov: "The points difference can cause the players to rest on laurels"

Azerbaijan football
News
4 December 2023 23:01
"We got three very important points. The players suffered a lot. The score can deceive us. But the game didn't turn out exactly as we thought and wanted."

Idman.biz informs that this was said by the head coach of "Qarabag", which defeated "Gabala" in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Gurban Gurban.

An experienced specialist admitted that the points difference can cause the players to rest on laurels. Gurbanov said that the team is expecting a tight schedule ahead: "The difference in points can reassure the players a little. Given the busy schedule, we as coaches need to be more careful so that complacency does not occur. We have no easy games ahead of us. We enter with a very important schedule. It may not be seen in some football player. He is a football player and always looks for comfort. I saw the confidence in the game today. When a person achieves success, there is satisfaction. Competitors do not forgive this. But in the course of the game, they were able to handle themselves."

It should be noted that after the victory in the 15th round, "Qarabag" is 4 points ahead of its closest follower.

