"Qarabag" increased the point difference to 4 - VIDEO

The 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that on the last game day of the tour, the champion "Qarabag" hosted "Gabala".

Gurban Gurbanov's players continued the successful series and won their 4th consecutive victory. Agdam residents left the field with a 3:0 victory. Thanks to three points, the Aghdam club has moved away from its closest followers in the tournament table. Now "Qarabag" is 4 points ahead of "Zira", which is in the second place.

Another one has been added to the series of unsuccessful games between "Gabala" and "Qarabag". The team that failed to win against "Qarabag" in the last 8 matches experienced failure this time.

It should be noted that in the other matches of the tour, "Araz-Nakhchivan" played with "Sabail" 1:1, "Turan Tovuz" played with "Sumgayit" 2:2. "Sabah" defeated "Kapaz" 2:0 on the road, and "Neftchi" defeated "Zira" 1:0 at home.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XV round

December 4

19:30. "Qarabag" - "Gabala" - 3:0

Goals: Hamidou Keyta, 7. Nariman Akhundzade, 64. Olavio Juninho, 90+1

Referee: Tural Gurbanov

N Clubs He Q H M TF X 1 Qarabag 15 10 2 3 36-13 32 2 Cumin 15 8 4 3 13-8 28 3 Sabail 15 6 5 4 23-22 23 4 Sumgayit 15 6 5 4 15-15 23 5 Araz-Nakhchivan 15 6 4 5 17-16 22 6 Neftchi 15 6 4 5 16-13 22 7 Sabah 15 5 4 6 21-19 19 8 Turan Tovuz 15 4 4 7 22-23 16 9 Gabala 15 3 2 10 11-26 11 10 Kapaz 15 2 4 9 7-26 10

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 10 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Pedro Nuno ("Sabail"), Orkhan Aliyev ("Araz-Nakhchivan") - both 5 goals.



Idman.biz