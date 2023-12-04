5 December 2023
"Qarabag" increased the point difference to 4 - VIDEO

4 December 2023 22:07
The 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that on the last game day of the tour, the champion "Qarabag" hosted "Gabala".
Gurban Gurbanov's players continued the successful series and won their 4th consecutive victory. Agdam residents left the field with a 3:0 victory. Thanks to three points, the Aghdam club has moved away from its closest followers in the tournament table. Now "Qarabag" is 4 points ahead of "Zira", which is in the second place.
Another one has been added to the series of unsuccessful games between "Gabala" and "Qarabag". The team that failed to win against "Qarabag" in the last 8 matches experienced failure this time.
It should be noted that in the other matches of the tour, "Araz-Nakhchivan" played with "Sabail" 1:1, "Turan Tovuz" played with "Sumgayit" 2:2. "Sabah" defeated "Kapaz" 2:0 on the road, and "Neftchi" defeated "Zira" 1:0 at home.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XV round
December 4
19:30. "Qarabag" - "Gabala" - 3:0
Goals: Hamidou Keyta, 7. Nariman Akhundzade, 64. Olavio Juninho, 90+1
Referee: Tural Gurbanov

N

Clubs

He

Q

H

M

TF

X

1

Qarabag

15

10

2

3

36-13

32

2

Cumin

15

8

4

3

13-8

28

3

Sabail

15

6

5

4

23-22

23

4

Sumgayit

15

6

5

4

15-15

23

5

Araz-Nakhchivan

15

6

4

5

17-16

22

6

Neftchi

15

6

4

5

16-13

22

7

Sabah

15

5

4

6

21-19

19

8

Turan Tovuz

15

4

4

7

22-23

16

9

Gabala

15

3

2

10

11-26

11

10

Kapaz

15

2

4

9

7-26

10

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 10 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Pedro Nuno ("Sabail"), Orkhan Aliyev ("Araz-Nakhchivan") - both 5 goals.

Idman.biz

