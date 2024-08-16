The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced

The game schedule of the fourth round of the match Premier League has been announced.
The meetings of the tour will cover three days, Idman.biz reports.
The matches will take place on August 23-25. All the matches of the tour will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.
Azerbaijan Premier League
IV round
August 23 (Friday)
Sabail - Kepez
ASCO Arena, 19:00
August 24 (Saturday)
Qarabag - Turan Tovuz
Azersun Arena, 18:15
Araz-Nakhchivan - Neftchi
Liv Bona Dea Arena, 20:30
August 25 (Sunday)
Sabah - Sumgait
Bank Respublika Arena, 18:15
Zire - Shamakhi
Zira IK stadium, 20:30
