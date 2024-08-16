The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced

The game schedule of the fourth round of the match Premier League has been announced.

The meetings of the tour will cover three days, Idman.biz reports.

The matches will take place on August 23-25. All the matches of the tour will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.

Azerbaijan Premier League

IV round

August 23 (Friday)

Sabail - Kepez

ASCO Arena, 19:00

August 24 (Saturday)

Qarabag - Turan Tovuz

Azersun Arena, 18:15

Araz-Nakhchivan - Neftchi

Liv Bona Dea Arena, 20:30

August 25 (Sunday)

Sabah - Sumgait

Bank Respublika Arena, 18:15

Zire - Shamakhi

Zira IK stadium, 20:30

Idman.biz