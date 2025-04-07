WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

After her dominant run at the 2025 Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka continues to bask in the spotlight—this time with a special honor from football icon David Beckham.

The World No. 1 clinched her 8th WTA 1000 and 19th career title by defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets, without dropping a set throughout the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Still riding high from the win, Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC. There, she met Beckham, who presented her with a personalized Inter Miami jersey featuring the number 1. The club shared the moment on Instagram with the caption: “Miami Open Champ in the house. Welcome back, Aryna Sabalenka.”

“I love it so much. So much fun. I’m enjoying my time. Thank you so much for cheering me on,” Sabalenka said at Chase Stadium, reflecting on her visit and the excitement of being celebrated across sports.

A passionate football fan, Sabalenka has been spotted at major matches and once received praise from Brazilian legend Ronaldo for her juggling skills. She’s also voiced her admiration for Lionel Messi—her pick over Kylian Mbappé when asked to choose.

This wasn’t her first encounter with Beckham; the two had a casual meetup last year in Miami, after the release of Netflix’s Beckham and Break Point, with Beckham later commenting on Sabalenka’s post: “So lovely to meet you, Aryna.”

Idman.biz