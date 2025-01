Manchester United’s Antony is set to continue his career in Spain, as the Brazilian winger finalizes contract details with Real Betis, reports Idman.biz.

Negotiations between the clubs are expected to conclude this week. The 24-year-old will join Betis on loan until the end of the season, with United covering part of his salary during the stint.

Antony has featured in 8 Premier League matches this season.

