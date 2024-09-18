Executive President of the European Table Tennis Union in Sumgait - PHOTO

The visit of the executive president of the European Table Tennis Union, Pedro Miguel Moura, to Azerbaijan continues.

The head of the higher sports institution, who came to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, visited the Qarabag NN Table Tennis club in the city of Sumgayit today, Idman.biz reports.

Pedro Moura, who got acquainted with the conditions created for the athletes, gave them his recommendations and wished them success in their careers.

Portuguese specialist's visit to Azerbaijan will end on September 20.

