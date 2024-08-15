Azerbaijani table tennis players are meeting with the most talented ones in Europe

Azerbaijan's teenage table tennis players Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli will participate in the next training camp to be organized in France.

The members of the national team left for Strasbourg today under the leadership of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev, Idman.biz reports.

From August 15 to 22, Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the EUROTALENTS meeting, where the most talented table tennis players of Europe are invited. After training with Guluzade, Mammadli will show his skills in the Euro Mini Champs competition, which will start on August 23 in Schiltigheim, France.

Both athletes participated in the preparation process organized at the table tennis center of Shanghai, China, from July 25 to August 12.

Idman.biz