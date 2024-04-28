28 April 2024
Onur Guluzade won a gold medal in France

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade won a gold medal at the "WTT Youth Contender" tournament.

Idman.biz reports that he was on the top of the podium in the competition held in Mets, France.

Guluzade who showed maximum results in the group stage, defeated local tennis players in the 1/4 finals and semi-finals. Onur defeated his Spanish opponent in the decisive match and won the gold medal.

It should be noted that Onur was awarded a bronze medal in a similar tournament held in Spa in Belgium 4 days ago. Our other representative, Yagmur Mammadli, was not among the award winners.

