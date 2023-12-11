Onur Guluzade in the camp with the most talented

Azerbaijan national team table tennis player Onur Guluzade participated in another international training camp.

Idman.biz reports that the winner of several tournaments will prepare together with peers from other countries of the continent at the final meeting of the year held in Havirov, Czech Republic.

Head coach Mikhail Timofeyev will lead the preparation.

It should be noted that the Eurotalents Development Camp, which will end on December 17, was organized for the continent's most talented table tennis players under the age of 13.

