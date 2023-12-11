11 December 2023
EN

Onur Guluzade in the camp with the most talented

Table tennis
News
11 December 2023 13:05
Onur Guluzade in the camp with the most talented

Azerbaijan national team table tennis player Onur Guluzade participated in another international training camp.

Idman.biz reports that the winner of several tournaments will prepare together with peers from other countries of the continent at the final meeting of the year held in Havirov, Czech Republic.

Head coach Mikhail Timofeyev will lead the preparation.

It should be noted that the Eurotalents Development Camp, which will end on December 17, was organized for the continent's most talented table tennis players under the age of 13.

Idman.biz

Related news

The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined
9 December 19:41
Table tennis

The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has been concluded
Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has started
6 December 15:41
Table tennis

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has started

Athletes born in 2005-2008, 2009 and younger compete in the competition held at "Shua Sports Complex"
Our table tennis player won a silver medal in the international tournament
1 December 13:01
Table tennis

Our table tennis player won a silver medal in the international tournament

An international table tennis tournament dedicated to the memory of Nikolai Nikitin was held in St. Petersburg, Russia
Azerbaijani tennis player will participate in the international tournament
29 November 15:56
Table tennis

Azerbaijani tennis player will participate in the international tournament

He will try to justify the trust in the competition of tennis players born in 2010
The Azerbaijani judge was awarded in Kazakhstan
13 November 16:21
Table tennis

The Azerbaijani judge was awarded in Kazakhstan

International table tennis referee Zaur Mikayilov was awarded
Onur Guluzade left for China
11 November 15:05
Table tennis

Onur Guluzade left for China

Azerbaijan's table tennis player Onur Guluzade will participate in another international meeting with the aim of increasing his skill level

Most read

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced
9 December 15:01
Volleyball

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced

The FIVB ranking of volleyball teams has been announced
Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO
8 December 21:35
Azerbaijan football

6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO

The XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today
The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO
8 December 23:27
Other

The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva and Indira Hajiyeva also participated in the meeting