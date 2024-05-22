31 medals in Abu Dhabi from Azerbaijani synchronized swimmers

The Azerbaijani artistic swimming team participated in the international tournament held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

According to the information provided by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation to Idman.biz, our athletes finished the competition with 31 medals.

Our representatives won 18 gold, 12 silver and 1 bronze awards in the tournament, which was attended by more than 200 swimmers from 15 clubs from 8 countries.

The Azerbaijani athletes showed the highest results in the international competition, where artistic swimmers of the hosts, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Tunisia and Turkiye competed.

