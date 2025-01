Azerbaijan's sharpshooter Vladislav Kalmikov has achieved yet another milestone at the H&N Cup in Munich, Germany.

Idman.biz reports that Kalmikov advanced to the final of the 10-meter air pistol (Start-2) event with a qualifying score of 575 points. In the final, he scored 236.0 points, earning a silver medal. This follows his bronze medal win just a day earlier.

The tournament, which began on January 21, concludes today.

