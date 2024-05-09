The finalists have been determined in the skit

The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category.

Idman.biz reports that the holders of tickets to the final stage of the men's skit competition have been announced.

Azerbaijani shooters did not qualify for the decisive round. Niyaz Agazade was 40th with 117 points, Fuad Gurbanov was 61st with 114 points, Javid Hasanov was 65th with 112 points, Ali Mustafayev was 68th with 112 points, Huseyn Mahmudov was 79th with 97 points.

It should be noted that the final stage of this type will start at 17:15.

Idman.biz