Three Azerbaijani snipers continue to fight

The World Shooting Cup held in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that another set of medals will be found today.

Women will determine the prize-winners in pistol shooting from a distance of 25 m. Azerbaijani shooters stopped fighting in yesterday's qualifying round. Khanna Aliyeva was 36th with 574 points. Zeynab Sultanova took the 52nd place (571 points), Hagigat Atayeva took the 54th place (569 points), Nigar Nasirova took the 60th place (565 points), and Leyli Aliyeva took the 66th place (549 points).

Men will complete the qualification stage in this category today. The shooters of the Azerbaijan national team are far from the leaders after the first day. Ruslan Lunev is 20th with 289 points, Ilham Garayev is 50th with 275 points, Jafar Sultanli is 54th with 272 points.

Today, the women's qualifying round of the 50m rifle shooting competition will take place in three positions. Azerbaijan will not be represented in this type.

It should be noted that the World Cup, which started on May 1, will end on the 12th of the month.

Idman.biz