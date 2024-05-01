Paris-2024: 20 qualified athletes from Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani national team has obtained 2 more licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani badminton players Ade Resky Dwicahyo and Keisha Fatima Zahra achieved this success due to their ranking results.
Ade was ranked 28th in men's rankings, and Fatima was ranked 31st among women's badminton players. With this, the number of licenses of the Azerbaijan national team has increased to 20.
Athletes qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Badminton
Ade Resky Dwicahyo (men, individual)
Keisha Fatima Zahra (women, individual)
Gymnastics
Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics
Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics
Wrestling
Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling
Aliabbas Rzazade (57kg), freestyle wrestling
Haji Aliyev (65kg), freestyle wrestling
Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling
Osman Nurmagomodov (86kg), freestyle wrestling
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125kg), freestyle wrestling
Athletics
Hanna Skydan, hammer
Boxing
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)
Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)
Taekwondo
Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)
Shooting
Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)
Basketball
Women's team, 3x3 type
Rowing
Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)
