Paris-2024: 20 qualified athletes from Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani national team has obtained 2 more licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani badminton players Ade Resky Dwicahyo and Keisha Fatima Zahra achieved this success due to their ranking results.

Ade was ranked 28th in men's rankings, and Fatima was ranked 31st among women's badminton players. With this, the number of licenses of the Azerbaijan national team has increased to 20.

Athletes qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games



Badminton

Ade Resky Dwicahyo (men, individual)

Keisha Fatima Zahra (women, individual)



Gymnastics

Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics

Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics



Wrestling

Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade (57kg), freestyle wrestling

Haji Aliyev (65kg), freestyle wrestling

Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling

Osman Nurmagomodov (86kg), freestyle wrestling

Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125kg), freestyle wrestling



Athletics

Hanna Skydan, hammer



Boxing

Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)

Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)

Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)



Taekwondo

Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)



Shooting

Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball



Women's team, 3x3 type

Rowing

Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)



