Farhad Rajabli becomes European champion for the 10th time - PHOTO

Azerbaijan national team won 1 gold and 2 bronze medals on the first day of the European championship among judo masters in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the competition, our team was represented by 7 athletes in the M5, M6, M7 and M8 age categories among men.

Farhad Rajabli, competing in the 90 kg weight category in the M8 age category, won a gold medal by defeating all his competitors. With this victory, he won the champion title for the 10th time in the European championships among master judokas.

Nazim Aliyev in the M7 age category at 90 kg and Vahid Azerpur at the M8 age category at 66 kg won bronze medals.

Gabil Gasimov took the 5th place in M5 age category +100 kg weight.

Idman.biz