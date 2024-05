The Azerbaijani national team in rhythmic gymnastics will perform exemplary performances in Neftchala.

Idman.biz reports that it will take place on May 17 at the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex.

Both team and individual gymnasts will show their compositions. For the team, this performance will be a training session before the European Championship.

It should be noted that the continental championship in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, will start on May 22.

