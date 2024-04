Coach Leman Goyushova participated in the international event Young Leaders Forum organized by European Gymnastics in Rimini, Italy.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation issued a statement about this.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on current issues in the Young Leaders Forum gymnastics world.

The main goal of the event is to help the participants to apply the knowledge and experience gained at the forum in their own countries.

Idman.biz