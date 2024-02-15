Federation’s President: "Participation in the Azerbaijan Championship is a great experience"

"I am happy that such a good level of competition for teenagers and juniors will be held in Baku. I appreciate this step."

Roza Beikashvili, president of the Gymnastics Federation of Tbilisi, told Idman.biz.

A member of the Georgian delegation, which participated in the Open Azerbaijan Trampoline Gymnastics Championship and the Baku Championship, said that they participated in the competitions with 26 athletes. I am very glad that we participated in the competitions. Attending here is a great experience. I really like the female and male gymnasts of Azerbaijan. You have always had very good gymnasts. Azerbaijan made a name for itself by having such athletes at world championships and Olympic Games."

The Georgian guest also touched on the organization of the tournament: "The tournament was organized at a very good level. I thank the organizers. The trampoline is also very nice. There are all conditions for athletes to perform well."

She also expressed her opinion about the World Cup to be organized in Baku and the National Gymnastics Arena, which will host the competition: "We will have 4 gymnasts at the World Cup. We have very good athletes. They will fight for the Olympic license. We performed twice at the National Gymnastics Arena. Everything is great there. I thank the Federation for treating the Olympic sport like a trampoline."

It should be noted that the World Cup for tumbling and trampoline gymnastics will be held on February 23-25 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz