Final referee: "It's a very difficult scene when your child is told at school that his father is a thief and he comes home crying" - PHOTO

Before the final match of the Spanish King's Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​not only the head coaches of the teams, but also the referees held a press conference.

The referee who will be in charge of the final, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea, could not hold back his tears after one of the questions, Idman.biz reports.

The referee was consoled by his colleague, who was appointed as the VAR assistant for the final.

The referee gave an emotional response to a journalist's question about children wanting to become football referees after Real Madrid's club television's harsh criticism of Bengoechea: "It's a very difficult scene when your child is told at school that his father is a thief and he comes home crying. The only thing I can do is try to raise my son in such a way that he knows that his father, like every athlete, makes mistakes, but is actually an honest person.

It's very difficult, I wouldn't wish this on anyone. When I end my career, I want my son to be proud of me and the referee who instilled values ​​in us.

This is an injustice that many of my colleagues are experiencing now. This applies not only to professional football, but also to children's and youth football. Everyone should think about which direction we want to go, what we want from sport and football."

Barcelona - Real Madrid final, which will be held at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, will start tonight at 00:00 Baku time.

