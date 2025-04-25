Bologna to face Milan in Coppa Italia Final

The second finalist of the Coppa Italia has been confirmed.

Bologna hosted Empoli in the return leg of the semifinal. After securing a dominant 3-0 win away in the first leg, Bologna once again proved superior, clinching a 2-1 victory on home turf, idman.biz reports.

As a result, Bologna will face Milan in the final. The decisive match is scheduled for May 14 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal – Second Leg

April 24

23:00. Bologna 2–1 Empoli

Aggregate: Bologna win 5–1

Idman.biz