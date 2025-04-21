LaLiga’s super substitutes revealed – LIST

The top super-subs of Spain's LaLiga have been revealed.
The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a list of players who scored the most goals after coming off the bench in a single season, Idman.biz reports.
The all-time record now belongs to Alexander Sørloth. The Norwegian striker has netted 9 goals as a substitute for Atlético Madrid during the 2024/25 season.
He has surpassed the previous joint record held by three Spanish players: Juan Antonio Pizzi, Álvaro Morata, and Ángel Rodríguez, each of whom scored 8 goals in a season as substitutes.
Top super-subs in LaLiga history:
Alexander Sørloth (Atlético Madrid, 2024/25) – 9 goals
Juan Antonio Pizzi (Barcelona, 1996/97) – 8 goals
Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid, 2013/14) – 8 goals
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe, 2019/20) – 8 goals
Idman.biz