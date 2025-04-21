WATCH: Abandoned match resumed

The match between Saint-Étienne and Lyon, held as part of Matchday 30 in France’s Ligue 1, was temporarily suspended.

In the 44th minute of the game, with the home side Saint-Étienne leading 1–0, the referee decided to halt the match and take the players off the pitch, Idman.biz reports.

Even before kickoff, the atmosphere in the stands suggested trouble, and things escalated at the end of the first half when an object thrown from the stands struck the assistant referee.

After a brief suspension, the match resumed, and relegation-threatened Saint-Étienne went on to claim a 2–1 victory.

France – Ligue 1, Matchday 30

April 20

17:00. Lille 3–1 Auxerre

19:15.Reims 1–0 Toulouse

19:15.Brest 1–3 Lens

19:15.Nice 2–1 Angers

22:45. Saint-Étienne 2–1 Lyon

Idman.biz