Azerbaijan finishes last after loss to Malta

The Azerbaijan U17 women’s national football team suffered another defeat in the UEFA Women’s U17 EURO 2025 second qualifying round.

The team played its final match in Group II of League B in Baku, facing Malta in the third round, Idman.biz reports.

Nargiz Gurbanova’s squad fell 0-2 to their opponent, finishing last in the group.

In the other group match, Bulgaria defeated Luxembourg 4-0.

UEFA Women’s U-17 EURO 2025 - Second Qualifying Round

League B, Group II

March 18, Round III

Bayil Stadium, Baku

Malta 2-0 Azerbaijan

Goals: Nina-Lee Naudi (50’, 53’)

Referee: Filipa Pereira Cunha (Portugal)

Final Group Standings

1 Bulgaria 3 2 0 1 11-3 6 2 Luxembourg 3 2 0 1 10-4 6 3 Malta 3 1 0 2 2-10 3 4 Azerbaijan 3 1 0 2 3-9 3

Idman.biz