Today's Misli Premier League match between Kepez and Qarabağ may be remembered as a significant event.

If Aghdam club scores a goal, it will be the 100th goal scored by the Ganja representative, Idman.biz reports

Qarabag has disappointed Kepez 99 times so far. If Aghdam team achieves its goals, it will be the 7th such event in the history of the national championships.

In the history of the competition, which has been held since 1992, one team has scored 100 or more goals against the other in 6 matches. Four of these have been scored by Qarabag and two by Neftchi.

Shamakhi has conceded 100 or more goals to both opponents. Kepez may also suffer the same failure. The Westerners have already conceded this many goals to Neftchi.

The record belongs to the Azerbaijani derby. Qarabag scored 137 goals against Neftchi.

137 – Qarabag (to Neftchi)

124 – Qarabag (to Sumgait)

122 – Neftchi (to Shamakhi)

114 – Qarabag (to Shamakhi)

104 – Qarabag (to Gabala)

100 – Neftchi (to Kepez)

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz