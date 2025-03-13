Fernando Santos: "We have noticed talented players in lower leagues" - PHOTO

There are players in the lower leagues who have caught our attention, said Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos during a press conference.

Santos shared his thoughts ahead of the friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus, Idman.biz reports.

He specifically talked about Shahin Shahniyarov, whom he called up from I Division club Gabala.

"I saw a lot of quality in him. As you know, my coaching staff and I watch games in the lower divisions. Several players have caught our attention in those matches. That's why we've called up Shahin Shahniyarov," said the Portuguese coach.

The Azerbaijan national team will face Haiti on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, and then Belarus on March 25 at the Bank Respublika Arena.

Idman.biz