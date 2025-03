The midfielder of Manchester City and Spanish national team Rodri has started training with the ball after recovering from his injury.

28-year-old football player, who was injured in September last year, had torn cruciate ligaments in his leg, Idman.biz reports.

Manchester City's social media accounts have shared a training video of Rodri with the caption "On the way to recovery."

Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball award in 2024.

Idman.biz