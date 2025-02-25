25 February 2025
Araz-Nakhchivan captain: "We need victory, not just a good game" - INTERVIEW

25 February 2025
An exclusive interview with Vadim Abdullayev, captain of Araz-Nakhchivan, for Futbolxeber.az

- In the latest round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, you played to a goalless draw (0:0) against Sabail. What do you attribute this dropped point to?

- The result was very disappointing. We were determined to secure all three points, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. It just felt like it wasn’t our day. We worked hard throughout the week to win, but in the end, we had to settle for a draw. We've lost too many points in recent matches, and even though we wanted to turn things around, we couldn’t manage more than a draw.

- While the team's gameplay remains strong, results have taken a dip. What’s causing this decline?

- Our biggest problem is not converting our chances into goals. Lately, we’ve been scoring very little, even though we create enough opportunities. When we waste chances, we inevitably drop points. We all need to work harder on finishing.

- As the captain, have you spoken to the team about this difficult period?

- Before every game, we talk and try to motivate each other. But sometimes, no matter how hard you try, things don’t work out. There are matches where you play well but still drop points, and other times, you may not dominate but still come away with a win. At this stage, we don’t just need good performances - we need victories. We’re fully focused on winning because we desperately need points. Even in games where we've been the better side, we've struggled to secure wins.

- You are now level on points with Zira in the league table.

- It doesn't make sense to single out any particular team. Even Sabail, despite being at the bottom of the table, showed against us that they are capable of competing. Any team can take points from another. You might drop points against Sabail today but beat Sabah or Neftchi tomorrow. The competition is fierce, and every point matters.

- The second leg of the cup match against Zira is coming up. Can you hold on to your 1-0 advantage from the first leg?

- We want to perform well in both the league and the cup. Who wouldn’t want to lift a trophy? We'll do everything we can to protect our advantage and progress to the next round. Regaining our form is crucial.

- After that, you’ll face Sabah in the league. What are your expectations for that match?

- Every game is tough, and each match has its own challenges. The key is mental preparation. A lot depends on how we feel on matchday. Talking about it won’t solve the problem—we need to take action. The real challenge lies within us, and we must find a way to overcome it.

Idman.biz

