Brazilian and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is set to expand his horizons by acquiring a football club.

Idman.biz reports that the forward and his family are considering purchasing a Portuguese club, though the name of the team has yet to be disclosed. It is known, however, that the targeted club competes in Portugal’s second division.

Notably, Vinicius has been in stellar form this season, recording 13 goals and 9 assists in 23 matches.

